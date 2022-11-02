The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has appointed Alhaji Salisu Lawal-Uli as the new acting Chairman of the party in Katsina State.

This is contained in a letter written by the PDP National Working Committee (NWC), dated Oct. 26, 2022, and signed by Alhaji Umar Bature, the National Organising Secretary.

Alhaji Lawal-Uli distributed copies of the letter to newsmen on Wednesday in Katsina.

“Following the election of the Katsina State Chairman, Alhaji Salisu Majigiri as the House of Representative candidate of our party the NWC on behalf of the NEC, has approved your appointment as the Ag. Chairman in Katsina State.

“While congratulating you on your new appointment, let me also encourage you to always practice constitutional democracy as detailed in the Constitution of our party.

“Kindly forward your acceptance letter and while wishing you a productive tenure, please accept the highest assurances of the NWC’s highest regards,’’ the letter read.

According to the letter, Alhaji Lawal-Uli will function in acting

Alhaji Majigiri is PDP’s candidate for the House of Representatives seat to represent Mashi/Dutsi Constituency.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Majigiri has been the chairman of the party in the state for the past seven years, while Lawal-Uli has been his deputy.

Majigiri earlier resigned as chairman in May to contest for the PDP governorship ticket which he lost to Sen. Yakubu Lado-Danmarke, but later returned as the party’s chairman.

NAN also reports that the letter was copied to INEC Chairman, the Commissioner of Police in Katsina State, and the PDP gubernatorial candidate in the state. (NAN)

