By Rotimi Ojomoyela, Ado Ekiti

The Governor of Ekiti State, Hon Biodun Oyebanji on Thursday appealed to members of the All Progressives Congress in Ekiti to continually market the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to be able to win the 2023 poll.

The Governor said this at the swearing in of the newly appointed commissioners and Special Advisers, pointing out that appointments under him shall be strictly by merit and competence.

The new appointees and their portfolios are: Mr. Akintunde Oyebode, Commissioner for Finance, and Mr Oyebanji Filani, as the Commissioner for Health.

The Spevial Advisers are: Mr Niyi Adebayo Budget, Economic Planning and Performance Management, Mrs Tayo Adeola, Investment, Trade and industry, Mr Ebenezer Boluwade Agriculture and Food Security

Others include : Dr. Kofoworola Aderiye, Education, Science and Technology, Chief Awe, Political and Inter Party Affairs, Architect Tope Ogunleye Bureau of Special Project, Mr Seun Fakuade Governance, Reforms and Innovation and Mr Oyebode, Media and Strategy/ CPS.

Oyebanji clarified that the fact that the new appointees are majorly technocrats and apolitical individuals didn’t connote that the political class will be neglected in the scheme of things.

He said he was being circumspect of the fact that he needed to compose those who won’t be distracted by politics into his cabinet, saying this informed why he appointed technocrats to serve as the drivers of his government .

The Governor added that similar gesture shall be extended to the political class in due course, saying the task of making the state great is so dear to his heart.

He said: “Let me state that you were carefully chosen to be part of our team on our journey to Ekiti Prosperity because of my abiding confidence in your ability and competence. All of you are coming from a proven pedigrees of professional astuteness, brilliance and personal accomplishments.

“The chief consideration for your invitation to serve is the compelling resume of your excellence in character, career attainment, experience and aptitude.

“For me, appointment must be earned on the scores of competence, character and creativity, and on these, you have discharged yourselves creditably well. I am personally impressed about your life achievements, but more importantly, about the fact that we share the same dream and enthusiasm about a prosperous State.

“Political leadership in our climes comes with its inherent burden and contradictions which you must quickly understand. As top government functionaries, you will, expectedly, come under intense pressure, you, however, need to develop a positive mind-set to manage expectations with compassion, firmness, magnanimity and fear of God.

“As you assume office today, you are expected to bring to bear your wealth of experience and leverage your competences to meet the expectation of our people.

“I am not unmindful of the fact that there have been concerns on the configuration of these appointments. I will like to place on record that I am committed to my campaign promise that party leaders will play a very critical role in appointments to political offices at the appropriate time.

On the impending 2023 poll, Oyebanji said: “As we embark on electioneering campaign to choose the next President for our dear country, I appeal to all political parties to adhere strictly to the campaign rules and regulations by ensuring that campaigns are issues based and devoid of violence and rancour.

“As for us in the All Progressive Congress (APC), we shall continue to market our candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to Ekiti electorates until victory is earned”.

