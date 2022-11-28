



Vice-Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Governor of Delta, Sen. (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa, has congratulated Senator Ademola Adeleke on his inauguration as 6th Governor of Osun State.



In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba, Okowa described Adeleke’s emergence as “the entrance of light for Osun people” and prayed that his assumption of office will serve as precursor for the PDP to recover Nigeria from current challenges.



He noted that the election of Adeleke signposted the reality of PDP’s determination to rescue Nigeria, saying ” and the mission is still on course”.



“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I congratulate you, my dear brother and friend, Senator Ademola Adeleke, on your successful inauguration as Governor of Osun.



“It is heart-warming to witness your inauguration as 6th Governor of Osun against all odds and I am grateful to the electorate in Osun for shunning entreaties of retrogressive forces.



“It is my prayer that God will grant you wisdom, knowledge and the needed resources to attend to your campaign promises of taking away the darkness that pervades your state, Osun,” he added.



The vice-presidential candidate commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for its commitment to improving election management in the country through the introduction of technology towards providing integrity in the electoral process and ensuring that it was credible.



“Let me also thank the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for demonstrating true independence as required by the laws of our land and for improving on the logistics and conduct of the election which heralded your emergence.



“As we go into the general elections in 2023, we urge INEC to further improve on feat recorded in Osun so that the votes of anxious Nigerians can truly count for them,” he stressed.



Okowa also congratulated the PDP and all its organs across the country for the addition of another state to its fold and called on all stakeholders to work in harmony to deliver all candidates of the party in the 2023 general elections.



He said if the party would remain united, victory was assured as Nigerians were willing and ready to sack the inept All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government.

