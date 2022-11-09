By Charly Agwam

Following criticisms that trailed the remark of Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom where he said that he would not support another Fulani president while making reference to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, the Benue State governor, Wednesday apologized to Nigerians.

Ortom who was responding to questions from Journalists in Bauchi, during a consultation meeting by the ‘G-5 Integrity Group’, said: “I want to say that the statement people are holding on was not what I meant when I was captured saying that.

“But all the same, I know that it would amount to logical fallacy. I want to say to those who are so offended by my remarks, I am very sorry. I didn’t mean that,” he said.

