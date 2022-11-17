Students of Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), Ago-Iwoye taking oath of matriculation for 2021/2022 academic session.

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), Ago-Iwoye on Thursday matriculated no fewer than 7,000 fresh students into various programmes for the 2021/2022 academic session.

The students, who were newly admitted across the Colleges, Faculties and Departments of the University, took the Oath of Allegiance at the matriculation ceremony held at the Otunba Gbenga Daniel Hall, Main Campus of the University, Ago-Iwoye.

Addressing the matriculants, the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Ayodeji Agboola, congratulated them for scaling the hurdles of qualifying examinations and other prerequisite qualifications necessary for gaining admission into the University.

The Vice-Chancellor also lauded the parents and guardians of the students for providing the support and logistics to secure the admission, urging them to regularly monitor their wards and their academic performances.

He urged the students to abide by the rules and regulations guiding the operations of the institution, stressing that such compliance would surely go a long way in moulding them into what they have dreamt of becoming in life.

Prof. Agboola, who noted that the matriculation marked the beginning of a new journey, warned the students against cultism, examination malpractice and any other form of social vices that could bring the University into disrepute.

He said, “I want to specially congratulate you students because this is the first matriculation I will be conducting as the Vice-Chancellor of this University and by the grace of God, I will see you through in the next five years.

“I like to congratulate you, once again, for the opportunity to be among those admitted to fill the University’s current admission quota of 7,000 out of over 20,000 candidates who took part in the Post UTME screening test for the 2021/2022 academic session. For you to have made the list, is indeed a rare privilege and should be thankful to God.

“Very importantly too, now that we are in the electioneering period as a nation, under no circumstances should you allow yourself to be used for any purpose that would bring the name of the University into disrepute. Say no to political violence or thuggery. You are more precious than that, because the great future of this country lies in your hands.”

The Vice-Chancellor stressed the need for the students to attend lectures regularly and do their assignments, adding that they must study very well and prepare adequately for their examinations.

“I pray God will give you students the wisdom, knowledge and understanding to make the best out of your academic pursuit in this great University,” he added.

Prof. Agboola assured the matriculants that OOU had been adequately positioned to prepare its students to meet the demands and challenges of the 21st century as prospective graduates.

Other Principal Officers of the University, including the Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Administration, Prof. Charles Adekoya, the Registrar, Mr Femi Ogunwomoju, Librarian, Dr Adebambo Oduwole, and Bursar, Mr Semiu Makinde, were in attendance.

The Registrar, Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, who was represented by the Ogun State Coordinator of the board, Mr Abdulhameed Hakeem, also graced the ceremony.

