By Dayo Johnson, Akure

A motorcyclist, Tope Oladiji has been arraigned before a Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ondo town, for allegedly threatening to kill his father with cutlass.

Oladiji, 39, is facing a one-count charge bothering on threat to life

Police Prosecutor, Iyabo Omolara, said that the defendant committed the offence on October 28, 2022, contrary to and punishable under Sections 86(2) of the Criminal Code, Cap 37, Volume 1, Laws of Ondo State of Nigeria 2006.

The charge sheet read in part,”That you, Tope Oladiji on October 28,2022 at about midnight at Holy Trinity Italuowo, Ondo, in the Ondo Magisterial District did threaten the life of one Kolawole Oladiji with a cutlass and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 86(2)of the Criminal Code, Cap 37, Volume 1, Laws of Ondo State of Nigeria, 2006.

Oladiji, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Omolara, told the court that she would call two witnesses to testify in the case, and applied for a date to enable her study the case file.

The defendant was not legally represented.

The trail Magistrate, Mrs Toyin Olowookere, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N50,000 with one surety in like sum.

Olowookere, said the surety must be a resident within the jurisdiction, who must attach a passport photocopy of a valid ID Card.

She therefore adjourned the case till December 8, 2022, for trial.

