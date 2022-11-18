APC Chieftain and member of the Presidential campaign council, Contact & Mobilization, Hon Obidike Chukwuebuka has called on youths to dump the Presidential candidate of Labour Party and throw their support to Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Obidike who made this statement available to pressmen in Abuja said,” There’s hope for young people in 2023 and God won’t forgive us if we fail to deliver Tinubu in South-East. He told the youths that they are not voting for Tinubu to be just president of Nigeria, rather they are voting for Tinubu to change their lives and future”.

He, therefore charged Nigerians, particularly the youths to tighten their belts and ensure that they put all their support into action. He charged them to embark on massive reorientation of their supporters to avoid being enticed by the politicians of the other parties.

Obidike noted that his resolution to adopt Tinubu was not influenced by ethnic or religious sentiments but on the basis of credibility and competence. “In other words, we did not settle for Tinubu because he is a yoruba man or a Muslim but because we believe, judging from his leadership antecedents, that he possesses the competence and credibility to deliver Nigeria from the present mess.

He further described Tinubu as a divine candidate sent from above saying, “He is blessed and anointed by God to change the whole vices in Nigeria and I want to confidently tell you that Tinubu and Shettima will take Nigeria to the Promise Land.” Obidike concluded.

