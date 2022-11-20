By John Alechenu, Abuja

The presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi, is wooing the North, alleged to be the nation’s poverty capital, saying the region will enjoy prosperity under an Obi-Datti-led LP administration if voted into power come 2023.

Chief Spokesperson for the Campaign, Dr. Yunusa Tanko, who spoke for his principal, said this when he appeared on a live programme on Bright FM Abuja, yesterday.

Tanko said Obi, who served for two terms as governor of Anambra State, was determined and committed to changing the Nigerian story for good.

According to him, the candidate and his team of patriots recognize the huge potentials that exist in northern Nigeria with regards to agriculture hence they are determined to direct energy to aggressive agricultural production and Agro-allied business in order to pull the population out of poverty.

Tanko noted that Obi would not only focus on agricultural production but would ensure value addition before export in order to earn the much needed foreign exchange for national development.

Speaking about the LP’s plans to ensure credible polls, he explained that the party has started recruiting volunteers who will work round the clock to ensure that results of total votes cast in each polling booth is transmitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) server before they leave..

The volunteers whom he nicknamed cell “soldiers “ .could be stationed at each polling booth all over the country and would be willing to stay until the result is announced and transmitted to INEC server.

RELATED NEWS