Other leaders that facilitated the cease-fire pact were former Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta and former deputy president of South Africa Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka.

The warring parties arrived in South Africa on Monday and began the peace talks which were finalised on Wednesday evening with the observers from the United Nations (UN), the United States (US)and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), according to VOA.

Both the government and Tigray dissidents formally agreed to a permanent termination of hostilities which has lasted two years to displace millions.

“The two parties in the Ethiopian conflict have formally agreed to the cessation of hostilities as well as the systematic, orderly, smooth and coordinated disarmament,” Obasanjo said.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, after the truce was reached, said, “As we’re completing the war in the north with victory, we have to bring peace, development and ensure Ethiopia’s prosperity, so we make those forces that cause conflict among Ethiopians from afar feel shame.”

