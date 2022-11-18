The Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) says non-oil export will guarantee Nigeria’s economic survival.

Dr Ezra Yakusak, Executive Director/CEO of NEPC said this in a news briefing heralding the NEPC Export Week scheduled from Nov. 21 to Nov. 26.

Yakusak emphasised the need for Nigerians to embrace the non-oil export critical in growing the economy, providing more jobs and addressing insecurity in the country.

Describing the Export Week as first of its kind to be organised by the council, Yakusak said that it was NEPC’s strategic efforts of imbibing, sustaining and deepening an export culture in the non-oil export ecosystem.

“This we will implement through series of engagements with key stakeholders within the exporting community and indeed the general public.

“Only recently, precisely in April 26 and 27, 2022, the Council held its maiden National Conference on Non-oil Export with the theme “Export for Survival: Optimising Nigeria’s Non-Oil Export Potentials”.

“The conference provided a veritable platform for stakeholders in the non-oil export sector to ventilate ideas on current and emerging issues affecting the non-oil export sector.

“In this wise, the Export Week is a continuation of that engagement with critical stakeholders and discerning members of the public.

“The objective is to keep the “Export4Survival” campaign in the front burner of national discourse using the Export Week as a strategic information and communication tool to change the narratives,’’ he said.

According to the NEPC boss, we envisage that the Export Week will provide a path for business and sector led activities to thrive as well as help entrepreneurs particularly Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) look out for new opportunities in the sector.

“Therefore, it is vital for these businesses to have the support and information they need to become successful.

“It is against this backdrop that the Council has lined up series of events to mark the Export Week.

“However, it is important to state that one of the key objectives of the Export Week is to highlight the significance of exporting to the country’s economy by strengthening and deepening interactions and partnerships with relevant stakeholders in the public and private sector,’’ he said.

Yakusak added that the ultimate goal was to ensure that the events that were lined up would become an avenue for massive recruitment of people into the non-oil export net.

“We want Nigerians to step into the reality that the only way to guarantee our economic survival is through non-oil export.

“We are therefore embarking on a massive sensitisation and renewed partnerships with the private and public sector, not just at the national level but also at the sub-national level,’’ he said.

He said that revenue generated from non-oil exports which increased to 2.6 billion dollars from January to June 2022 spurred the council into organising the Export Week.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that activities lined up for the Export Week include: launching of “Export4Survival” Campaign by the Minister of Industry, Trade and investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo and a symposium with the theme “Strengthening the Non-Oil Export Sector for National Development”.

Others are an export inclusiveness day for women and youth, the Export4Survival walk and a variety show and gala night to be held on Thursday Nov. 24.

Yakusak said that the Exporters’ Award and Gala Night to be held on Nov. 26 in Lagos would recognise and celebrate exporters who were consistent in recording appreciable successes thereby contributing to the growth and development of the country’s economy.

