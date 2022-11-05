Imo State governor, Hope Uzodimma is set to host the 2022 edition of the Best of Nollywood (BON) Awards, in Owerri, Imo State.

Speaking to People n Places at the nominees unveiling event, founder of the Best of Nollywood Awards, Seun Oloketuyi stated that one of the reasons this edition is special is that the Governor of Imo State is extremely excited to be hosting the awards. “From the moment he agreed to host the awards till now, huge progress has been made. The venue we chose for the ceremony is under renovation and is 80 percent done. The governor is putting things in place to receive Nollywood stars.”

Sharing personal experiences of his visits to Owerri, he stated that the Imo state capital is a hub of activities, assuring that security is not a cause for concern.

The nominees unveiling event, which took place in Opebi, Lagos on Monday, had Hon. (Mrs) Mojisola Meranda, the Lagos State House of Assembly Chief Whip; former Lagos Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Mr Steve Ayorinde; and multi-award-winning actor, comedian, and media personality, Gbenga Adeyinka in attendance.

Leading on the nominees’ list, which was unveiled by Hon Meranda, was Jadesola Osiberu’s ‘Ayinla’. The film led with 10 nominations in 30 different categories available including ‘Best Actor in a Lead Role’, Lateef Adedimeji – Ayinla; ‘Best Actress in a Supporting Role’, Omowunmi Dada – Ayinla; ‘Best Use of Nigeria Food’ – Ayinla; ‘Best Costume’, Adeyemi Adedamola – Ayinla; ‘Director of the Year’, Tunde Kelani – Ayinla; and ‘Movie of the Year’ – Ayinla.

