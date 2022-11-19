— To reduce post-harvest losses, unemployment

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

In a bid to reduce post-harvest losses and unemployment, the National Institute of Horticultural Research (NIHORT), trained 50 unemployed youths and women, in Ondo state, on value addition in tomato production.

The Director/ Chief Executive Officer, of NIHORT, Dr Mohammed Attanda, said in Akure, the Ondo state capital, that the training was organised to achieve sustainable economic empowerment and growth in the commodity value chain of tomatoes.

Attanda said that tomato is capable of impacting positively the economic development of Nigeria.

The training was organised in partnership with the member representing Akure North and South Federal Constituency, in the state, Hon Mayokun Lawson Alade, and aimed to equip trainees with skills on how to improve tomato production.

Attanda, speaking through a Director of Research in the institute, Dr Olagorite Adetula, said that the training will enhance the Federal Government’s efforts and focus on agriculture as a strong driver of diversifying the country’s economy.

“The training will promote food security, employment opportunities, wealth creation, household income and health, especially among youth and women.

He said that Nigeria is the 14th largest producer of tomato in the world, second in Africa, yet it is the 13th largest importer of tomato paste in the world and third largest in Africa.

Attanda lamented that the short life span of the storage of tomatoes “ has contributed to high post-harvest losses (35-130%) experienced in the commodity value chain.

The Executive Director, however, pointed out that processing tomatoes will reduce seasonal glut and inconsistent year-round supply and reduce the quantity of tomatoes imported into the country.

Hon Mayowa, Lawson Alade, who spoke through his Chief of Staff, Alade Oladapo, urged the participants to take full advantage of the programme in expanding their existing skills in tomato farming.

Alade added that the training would “provide our teaming unemployed youth, women with skills to become self-reliant.

A Scientist Researcher, Dr Joel Akinfasoye, giving an overview of the workshop, said that the training was geared towards “building the capacity of the participants, especially unemployed youths and women; this is a call towards the nation’s drive to economic growth.

Two of the participants, Akinyele Oluwaseun and Elizabeth Oluwatosin, while speaking on their expectations after the training, said that the knowledge they acquired during the two-day training would go a long way to reduce post-harvest post-harvest wastage by farmers across the state.

They promised that they would also utilize the knowledge and resources for the intended purposes.

The 50 trainees were also empowered with N100,000 each.

