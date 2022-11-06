Okowa

By Emmanuel Okogba

Vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has called for a rejigging of the country’s security setup as what is presently obtainable cannot serve the nation.

He said this on Sunday at the Presidential Town Hall Series that held in Abuja. Okowa who was standing in for Atiku Abubakar said more equipment coupled with use of modern technology will help to check insecurity in the country.

Answering the question on how their government would go about identifying exact locations and dealing with criminal elements, Okowa said: “There’s no doubt that security is important and we will continue to require much more than we have at the moment. The security equipment that we have in this country are very few.

“I’m sure if you go to the Police Command now, such instruments that can identify criminals right to the spot are probably just one or two in the entire nation. That definitely is inadequate. We need to rework the security approach. There’s no doubt about that.

“As for the use of technology, it is very important and very critical, both for operations and intelligence gathering.

“We also need men on the boot to be properly trained, well resourced, well paid and committed to their jobs. The only way they can get committed to their jobs is to have the required level of service that makes them happy enough to be able to commit themselves to their nation.”

