Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The Presidential Campaign Council PCC of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC has advised the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, Atiku Abubakar to “stay at home” and stop crawling in the corridors of power of foreign nations, saying Nigeria’s next president would be picked by Nigerians and not foreigners.

Director, Special Media Projects, Special Operations and New Media at the APC Presidential Campaign Council PCC, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode said the PDP and its candidate have been rejected in foreign capitals, adding that the opposition party has a policy of promoting immorality.

Also, following allegations by the PDP Presidential Campaign team that the APC Tinubu/Shettima ticket would lead to the creation of offices for Boko Haram terrorists inside the presidential villa, the APC said it is the PDP which rather intends to create offices for men with unnatural instincts.

Dino Melaye, spokesman of the PDP Presidential Candidate was reported to have accused the APC of sponsoring terrorism, and that its vice presidential candidate and former Governor of Borno state, the hotbed of Boko Haram terrorist activities, Senator Kashim Shettima would create offices for members of the sect.

He said; “Dino Melaye’s outburst is absolute nonsense. These are nonsensical words, spoken on behalf of a nonsensical man, who is running a nonsensical campaign.

“The truth of the matter is that the person that will set up all sorts of extra-constitutional offices in the Villa, if ever he is able to get there is Atiku Abubakar himself. The first kind of office he will set up is the one exclusively for people who really don’t have affinity or whatsoever or liken to decency. That is what we need to fear.

“The assertion that Dino Melaye is making, it is the consequences of the failure of his candidate’s campaign within and outside Nigeria. They went to America, they went to France, they went all over the world, crawling in the corridors of those in power in the places they went and nobody was prepared to see them or discuss with them.

“So, they are drowning fast and instead of focusing on the issues and staying at home the way our candidate (Tinubu) is going, what they are doing is throwing stones, hauling bricks at us, insulting us and making absurd claims about our presidential candidate and our vice presidential candidate.

“But let me remind them that at the end, it is Nigerians who will decide. It (president) will not be decided in Paris or Washington or Dubai, it will be decided by Nigerians. All I want them to know is that we are going to defeat them at the polls and that is what matters to us.

“The allegation against Shettima is absurd, it is designed to terrify the people and make them feel that APC is a party of terrorists and that our candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is a man that condones terrorism.

“Dino’s statement is a direct attack on our Vice Presidential candidate. It has no basis. This allegation has been investigated over and over again. All these while, there have been no evidence adduced to suggest that it is true and actually it is not true.

“Senator Kashim Shettima is a refined, decent and godly man, who simply wants to help his nation and ensure we move forward as a people. If you look at his records in Borno State as a governor, before he went to serve as Senator, you will see what he did. If you look at his successor in office – Prof. Baba Gana Zulum, he too is doing a great job in Borno. That is not the legacy of a terrorist. What we have in Borno is a legacy of a great leader, that is what Shettima stands for.

“For anybody to try to smear his name this way, is a reflection of that person more than anything else. Not only was it a reflection of Melaye himself, it is also a reflection of the man (Atiku) he is speaking for.

“I can tell you that Atiku Abubakar is a traitor who continuously betrayed everybody that has worked with him, including President Obasanjo, late Gen. Yar’Adua, late President Yar’Adua, including APC and the PDP. His record of public office is betrayal. At the end of the day, he will betray PDP again. You remember, he betrayed the governors of his party. He broke his words and Dino Melaye is saying this is the man that should be President of our country. No way.

“The truth is that Kashim Shettima is 100 times a better man and we will prove that at the polls. We will defeat Atiku even in his local government area in Adamawa state by the grace of God”

Melaye had in a statement described Shettima as “grand commander of bandits “.

“Overwhelmed by the conviviality of a civil atmosphere, Kashim Shettima, the Grand Commander of bandits and the running mate of the Presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress ( APC), who has gathered enough funds from his field soldiers to be so intoxicated as to engage in a verbal gibberish that is only permissible in Sambisa Forest.

“He has been seen in a footage where he was inciting a rented crowd with whimsical pot shots at His Excellency Atiku Abubakar.

“It was the same hallucination that made Shettima to have defined an illusory presidency where he would create an office for Boko Haram in the villa, with him in charge of the security of our precious Nigeria.

“The emergence of the garrulous, intemperate and indecorous Shettima is another manifestation of the failure of APC, which after weeks of shilly-shally to fill the slot of a running mate ultimately settled for a rustic jejune whose concept of a suit is the sartorial equivalence of Babanriga.

“Shettima ought to be in jail to pay for the blood of innocent citizens and the deprivation that lawful Nigerians have suffered from his private army.

“Nigerians must reject Shettima and his gang, because as Bob Marley sang, no one can free us but ourselves”.

