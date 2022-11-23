By Omeiza Ajayi

The Nigerian Prisons Service, NPS, has again scaled up its environmental and health surveillance systems, as part of its mandate to provide good health services for the wellbeing, protection and reformation of inmates.

Declaring open the 2022 service-wide training of frontline health and medical officers organized in conjunction with the International Committee of the Red Cross ICRC in Abuja, Controller General of Prisons, Haliru Nababa, explained how the agency was able to keep at bay the COVID-19 pandemic which reared its head in Nigeria in February 2020.

He said: “Globally there is erroneous impression on African penitentiary health delivery system. The NCoS has put on global record a historic health service tribute that herald the defeat of dreaded diseases such as the HIV/AIDS, Ebola Virus, Lassa Fever, cholera, COVID-19 pandemic, etc in Prisons.

“For the umpteenth time, I am glad to announce that there is no single case of COVID-19 recorded in custodial centres in Nigeria right from when it was officially declared a pandemic till date!

“This feat underscores the rich culture of health practices within the Nigerian Correctional Service to the credit of the Federal Government of Nigeria. Indeed, such achievements does not come by accident. First of all, Professional Correctional Management with focus on inmates protection play vital role.

“Secondly, a broad based synergy of Correctional Service health staff and the entire health emergency preparedness response mechanism of Nigeria contributes richly to this globally celebrated health delivery status.

”Furthermore, the government of President Muhammadu Buhari, especially, plays important role in seeing to the seemingly wonderful health performances of the Nigerian Prisons Service.”

Represented by the Controller of Prisons in charge of Water and Sewage at the National Headquarters, Mr RY Jatau, the Prisons Controller-General added that the problem of drug supply was being tackled through special fund allocation for monthly pharmaceutical procurements.

According to him, the drug compounding centre at the Medium Security Prisons in Kuje is another strategic government investment towards ensuring timely provision of quality drugs for inmates.

“Better days lie ahead as the Service embraces the Public-Private-Partnership for production of drugs to meet the demand of the increasing inmates’ population.

“Worth mentioning is the hygiene promotion programme instituted at diverse Correctional Centres. The production of hygiene materials at Maximum Prison, Kirikiri, was initiated by ICRC but currently being sustained by Water and Sewage Unit.

”The products assessed fit by the Health Directorate, are approved by CGC for Pharmaceutical unit to procure relevant items for redistribution to inmates nationwide.

“In the same vein, I have approved the production of quality table water in Custodial Centres for inmates use and rehabilitation programming. Hair hygiene and general sanitation is also on the saddle of strategic plan for the Service towards achieving health for all inmates. Health service in NCoS is gender sensitive across all correctional commands as ICRC can confirm.”

RELATED NEWS