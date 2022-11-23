By Juliet Umeh

The need to get critical services to the underserved and far flung areas of the country dominated discussions at the 2022 Nigerian Peering and Interconnection Forum, ngPIF, recently.

The reason was not farfetched. Connectivity is at the centre of extending services to where they are needed and stakeholders who attended the event, including Lagos state gover, Babajide Sanwo Olu, felt nobody should be left out of the critical services in a society that aims to play big in the comity of nations.

As a result, the two day event, organised by Nigerian Network Operators Group, ngNOG, and the Internet Exchange Point of Nigeria, IXPN, mainly centred on the practical knowledge and advanced network interconnectivity offerings that can benefit the underserved.

Taking the first shot, Sanwo-olu said that 2022 ngPIF was very relevant and of national significance.

He said: “Today, I am pleased to be among experts in the Infrastructure, Digital Content Provision, Network Services and Policymaking, as they engage, share experiences, and learn from experts in their fields.”

The Governor, who was represented by Mr. Hakeem Fahm, Commissioner for Science and Technology, added that no one can ignore the vital role of technology in improving infrastructural facilities and enhancing economic growth and development, saying: “The forum has focused efforts on strengthening cooperation and communication with all stakeholders in the utility infrastructure sector, particularly considering the huge challenge currently faced by the industry and the world.

