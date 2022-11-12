By Biodun Busari

Newcastle finished third on the Premier League table as they beat Chelsea 1-0 at St James Park on Saturday.

Both teams finished as stalemates in the first half with the hosts having the most possession of the ball at 57%.

The hosts continued the domination as the second half resumed and Joseph Willock’s fine finish in the 67th minute increased their points to 30.

While Newcastle have not lost since August, Graham Potter’s defeat to the Magpies was the third in a row as they lost 1-4 and 1-0 to Brighton & Hove Albion and Arsenal respectively.

This is the first time Newcastle will finish top four at Christmas in the past twenty-one years as Premier League takes a break to the World Cup in Qatar.

