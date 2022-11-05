By Emmanuel Aziken

The recent news that Kogi State had become the first state in Northern Nigeria to receive money from oil derivation was remarkable. Above the past chorus and agitation for oil exploration in the Bauchi trough and other vaunted ambitions of some Northerners to put ‘noisy’ Niger Delta people in their place, the quiet but decisive move by the Kogi administration to enlist the state among the oil producing states must have been received with cheer across the state.

Indeed, for once, antagonists of the Yahaya Bello administration perhaps could not find a fault to put a negative spin to one of the most remarkable developments in the history of the state.

The news came on the wings of the battle of wits between the state administration and the Dangote Conglomerate over control of the Obajana Cement factory.

The struggle was cast as one between David and Goliath with Governor Bello pitched as the underdog.

As some say, Dangote with its sizeable business interests in foods, industry, oil, distribution, among others may have the sympathy of some people ordinarily seen as the owners of Nigeria.

So, when Yahaya Bello decided to take on Dangote, many saw the governor as overreaching himself.

Besides, given the negative portrayals of the governor in the media space in the past it was not difficult for him to be seen as the interloper.

The media narrative of the present administration as being devious had for long been etched in memory from the first term of the administration when the young Igbira politician formerly known as Fair Plus, by act of providence became governor.

From Fair Plus, handlers named him the White Lion and hence the narrative of a brutal and insensitive governor was etched in the memory of many by palace politicians.

So, when the issue of the ownership of the cement factory came to fore it was seen by many as another vexatious political venture by the former presidential aspirant to take on another giant.

After all, many had not forgotten how when many other presidential aspirants including some state governors were reportedly picking millions of dollars to step down, that Yahaya Bello stuck to his guns by forging ahead to contest against Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. Many of those on the convention ground last June were aware of the immense pressure that was brought on Yahaya Bello to step down like many other fellow aspirants, but he stuck to his guns.

So, as the dispute over ownership of Obajana Cement company ensued, it was not difficult that many in the media easily took sides with Dangote. Bello was seen as the villain working against the interest of corporate Nigeria. But Bello was apparently unfazed.

What really intrigued this correspondent was the persisting but yet unanswered demand by the authorities in Kogi on Dangote, to wit, to put forward the consideration paid for Obajana.

One of the first lessons in the law of contract is that there is always a consideration for a contract of sale.

Attempts by Dangote Conglomerate to discuss were said to have been brushed aside as the governor sought for a comprehensive discussion on the state’s stake in the cement company.

One source told your correspondent that immediately following the resolution of the State House of Assembly to seal the company that a ‘big man’ in the Dangote conglomerate decided to helicopter into Lokoja for a face-to-face meeting with the governor.

That was the time that the floods had overtaken large portions of the state. As news of the imminent move by Dangote reached Lokoja, the governor sent out message that he was not available as he was assessing the flood situation in the state. It was about that time that pictures of the governor rowing in a canoe came out! That was not a governor out to undercut his state.

What has really impressed is the determination of the present administration to fight for the state publicly and privately. Though issues concerning the Obajana Cement factory are now in court and will not be argued here, there are whispers that an earlier governor may have compromised the interest of the state to his personal advantage.

Yahaya Bello may have refused to trudge that line projecting the interests of the state above personal considerations.

Given the ensuing developments it became imperative to reach out to local media on ground in Kogi. The echo is that the narrative about Yahaya Bello is quite distinct from what resonates nationally.

One of the local journalists this correspondent reached out to said the governor has also not helped himself by hiding his narrative. He spoke on Thursday, after for the first time in seven years that Yahaya Bello had a face-to-face interaction with the local media just last Wednesday.

As one of them said, the state-of-the-art hospital nearing completion in Okene, and the model GYB schools being built around the state and road infrastructure being harnessed across the state have been clouded by the narrative unwitting collaboration of state officials and oppositionists.

However, even those who are sympathetic to Yahaha Bello agree that the first term was a near disaster. In fact, what many consider as the major achievement of the first term in suppressing insecurity was seen as the peace of the graveyard. Even the bad boys were said to be afraid of Yahaya Bello!

Whereas governors work in the first term to win re-election and then go to sleep in the second term, Yahaya Bello has changed the narrative by doing the work in the second term. History may well acquit him of the lethargy in the first term.

RELATED NEWS