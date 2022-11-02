*Arrests kingpin behind cocaine shipments

*Seals Aaron’s 7 mansions in Lagos, Ibadan

*Blocks N217m in bank account

By Kingsley Omonobi

Abuja—The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has declared wanted a Lagos socialite and blocked his bank account with a cash balance of N217 million.

Director of Media and Advocacy, NDLEA, Mr Femi Babafemi, disclosed this in a statement, yesterday, in Abuja.

Babafemi said the suspect, owner of Adekaz Hotels, Ademola Kazeem, was arrested over offences bordering on exportation and trafficking of illicit drugs as well as money laundering.

He said the decision to declare Kazeem wanted followed his failure to honour NDLEA’s invitations and an order granted to the agency by a Federal High Court in Lagos, on Monday, October 17, 2022.

According to him, the suspect is being fingered as the alleged sponsor of some traffickers arrested by the anti-narcotics agency in their recent attempt to export cocaine to Dubai, UAE and other destinations outside.

He said: “Soon after the arrest of one of his mules, Bolujoko Babalola, a Lagos BRT driver on June 27, at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, (MMIA), Ikeja, Kazeem, who is also the Chairman of Adekaz Global Integrated Services, went underground.

“Following his failure to honour invitations sent to him, the agency approached a Federal High Court in Lagos with three prayers: to attach and seal his identified property in Lagos and Ibadan. Also, to declare him wanted; and block his bank account with a cash balance of N217,000,000.00, all of which were granted.

“As a result, NDLEA operatives on October 26, sealed six of the identified property located on Lagos Island.”

They include 105, Tokunbo St., off Broad St.; 1, Abibu Oki st., off Marina; 3, Abibu Oki st., off Marina; 54, Palm Church St.; 26, Agarawu St.; and 41, Forsythe St., all on Lagos Island.

Another property, located at 1, Irepodun zone, Adepoju Bus Stop, Ajoda Ayedun, Ibadan, was also sealed.

Similarly, the NDLEA, on October 28, arrested another alleged drug baron, Udemezue William, at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, (NAIA), Abuja, on his return from Brazil.

Babafemi said Udemezue’s arrest, with the support of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), followed the earlier arrest of some drug couriers allegedly linked to him as their sponsor.

He said this included two alleged mules, Messrs Adolphus Anayochukwu Okeke and Anayo Michael Nnanna.

Babafemi said Okeke, 52, and father of four, who claimed to be a businessman, was arrested at the NAIA by NDLEA operatives allegedly with 20.75 kilogrammes of black liquid cocaine.

He said the suspect was arrested on March 15 on his arrival onboard a Qatar Airways flight from Sao Paulo, Brazil, through Doha, Qatar to Abuja.

According to Babafemi, the liquid was discovered in the course of a search of his luggage, stuffed with six smaller bags containing 32-makeup mascara, which tested positive for cocaine.

He said: “On the other hand, Nnanna, 39, a Brazilian returnee, was arrested at the Port Harcourt International Airport. This happened during the inward screening of passengers on board Qatar Airline flight QR1433, from Sao Paulo, Brazil, via Doha to Port Harcourt on March 29.

“Nnanna was arrested with 73 sachets weighing 8.15 kilogrammes of cocaine, which is the largest seizure of such at the airport since it began international flight operations years ago.”

Babafemi said further investigations of the two traffickers revealed Udemeze was the drug baron behind the cocaine cartel.

“As a result, he was watch-listed and arrested upon his return from Brazil on Oct. 28,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of NDLEA, Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa (retd) commended the officers and men of the agency involved in the clinical investigation that led to the unmasking of the two alleged barons.

Marwa said gone were the days when drug kingpins could hide behind traffickers and remain faceless.

He warned that the new NDLEA would continue to unravel them one after the other if they failed to back out of the criminal trade.

