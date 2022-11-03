Prince Emmanuel Okotie-Eboh, son of Nigeria’s first Republic Finance Minister, Chief Festus Okotie-Eboh has cautioned President Mohammadu Buhari over the appointment of Board members for the Niger Delta Development Commission, noting that the acting Managing Director should be allowed to stabilise the commission still after the 2023 election.

He said politicians will take advantage of the period if appointed to allocate money meant for projects into politicking.

Okotie-Eboh in a statement made available to journalists yesterday in Warri said it is not the best time to appoint persons with political affiliation to a sensitive commission like the NDDC because of the kind of money-driven electoral system we now have in the country today.

“The inauguration of the board shouldn’t be an instrument of compensating failed politicians from the Niger Delta region.

“A substantial board of carefully selected professionals from the Niger Delta region inaugurated after elections will do the region a good than politicians who will use the office and funds to gain political relevance during this election period.

“The Act that established the commission should be adhered to with regards to the rotation of Managing Director as well as other positions.

“Following the rotation stipulated in the Act that established the NDDC Commission, it the turn of Delta State to produce the next managing Director.

