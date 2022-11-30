By Ikechukwu Odu & James Ogunnaike

ENUGU—A 23-year-old native doctor, identified as Emmanuel Odo, has allegedly killed his client, Benedict Onunze, while testing a gunshot-protection charm he prepared for him at Umuaram, Ikem, in Isi-Uzo Local Government Area of Enugu State.

This is just as another native doctor, Idowu Talabi, was arrested by men of Ogun State Police Command for killing his 30 years old co-tenant, Isau Oluwatobiloba.

The Enugu State Police Command’s spokesperson, Daniel Ndukwe, said the native doctor, who killed his client, has confessed to the crime and has been arrested.

The statement made available to Vanguard by Ndukwe read: “On 16/11/2022 at about 11.pm, Police operatives serving in Isi-Uzo Police Division of the command, arrested Odoh Emmanuel (male and a native doctor) aged 23, of Umuaram village in Ikem community of Isi-Uzo LGA, for shooting and murdering his adult male client, one Onunze Benedict, of Eha-Amufu community in the same LGA.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that the suspect confessed to having used a locally-fabricated single-barrel gun to shoot and murder the said victim in his shrine at the mentioned location while testing the gunshot protection charm he had prepared for him.

“The gun has been recovered while further investigation is ongoing at the Homicide Section of the State CID, Enugu.”

RELATED NEWS