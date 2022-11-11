Photo of Catholic Bishops of Nigeria, used to illustrate the story.

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja



CATHOLIC Bishops Conference of Nigeria, CBCN, has said redesigning the Naira alone cannot provide the needed reprieve in the economy and confront the problems of corruption and terrorism-financing.

The Bishops gave the remark on Friday in a message delivered at the end of the 3rd National Pastoral Congress of the Catholic Church in the country with the theme: ‘Towards a Synodal Church: Communion, Participation and Mission’.

They, however, advised the Federal Government to exploit every opportunity build strong institutional frameworks and laws such as an effective policing system, tracking and timely prosecution of corrupt persons amongst others.

The CBCN message co-signed by its President, Most Rev. Lucius Iwejuru Ugorji (Archbishop of Owerri) and the Secretary, Most Rev. Donatus Aihmiosion Ogun (Bishop of Uromi), reads: “The new Government policy of Naira redesign, aimed at curbing inflation and fighting corruption and terrorism, is a lofty idea.

“In any case, Naira redesign alone cannot provide the needed reprieve in the economy and confront the hydra-headed problems of corruption and terrorism.

“A redesigned naira must necessarily be accompanied by strong institutional frameworks and laws such as an effective policing system, tracking and timely prosecution of corrupt persons and strengthening the security agencies to properly police Nigeria’s borders to prevent the influx of armed bandits from other countries.”

The clergy men noted that despite several efforts by Government, the economy is not in good shape.

“Citizens are not seeing much improvements in their daily lives but a decline in their purchasing power. The costs of staple food like rice, yam and garri have skyrocketed. Power supply is still epileptic.

“Fuel is sold at far above the official pump rates in many parts of the country. This should not be happening in a country that is the 6th largest producer of crude oil in the world. Government should devise a strategy that makes fuel and other petroleum products available, accessible and affordable,” the said.

They also urged the government to provide the enabling environment for citizens to exercise their franchise devoid of violence, intimidation, vote buying and vote selling during the 2023 general elections.

The Bishops added, “These electoral anomalies harm the democratic process as they contribute to depriving citizens the freedom to make informed choices at elections, by making the process less credible.

“INEC, as a genuine umpire, must be neutral and objective and not favour any parties but apply the laws and principles to all in a fair and equitable manner. Government should provide adequate security to enable the citizens come out and exercise their franchise.”

The CBCN insisted that campaigns should be idea-based devoid of bitterness and unhealthy rivalry.

“Political candidates for the election should avail citizens of their electoral manifestoes including strategies for achieving set goals and objectives.

“The practice of promising the electorate lofty objectives to be pursued by political office holders that look good on paper but only to be jettisoned after such candidates win election has become the common experience of many Nigerians,” it said.

The Bishops recalled that at their last meeting in Orlu, Imo State in September 2022, they promised that at the end of third Pastoral Congress, a prayer will be composed for free, fair, credible and peaceful elections in our country in 2023.

“The bishops have composed the said prayers which should be said in all dioceses, parishes and families from now to the time of elections,” they said.

While advocating for a more effective and efficient emergency response strategy to the flooding that ravaged parts of the country, the clerics called for the construction of more dams all over the country while overhauling and expanding the capacity of the dams available at the moment for better water management.

“We earnestly urge all Nigerians to embrace healthy lifestyle and environmentally friendly attitudes in disposing of wastes arising from human activities,” they added.

