By Ayo Onikoyi

Before the show’s kick-off in September, only five ladies made it to the competition out of seventeen contestants. The judges were bashed for ignoring gender balance. But as the show enters the final round, the ladies have shown that they are amazons.

They are Eniola and GreySky. Eniola is seen as the lady with the big voice and she always dominates the stage with her presence, voice, and dance steps. She amazes the judges with her hot lyrics and moves, and the audience is thrilled. Her vocal control is second to none.

GreySky on the other hand, is the lady with grace. She made her way through this round of competition through consistency. She gets better at every performance, a sign of diligence and hard work. In the last episode, GreySky wowed the judges with her performance, so much so that ID Cabasa had to do a fist bump with Asha Gangali.

Skimzo, Kachi, and Melo are the last guys standing. In the next episode, the finalists for the final show on November 27 will be unveiled.

Naija Star Search is a collaboration between StarTimes Nigeria and Kennis Music toward preserving Afrobeats. Winners will get a whopping sum of N10m in cash prizes, a recording contract, and an opportunity to reach the skies.

