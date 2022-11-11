By Ada Osadebe

Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, has sent a shocking reply to his ex-girlfriend, Stafflon Don, who seemed to have thrown some shades at him earlier.

Recall that Burna Boy has a very close relationship with his mother, Bose Ogulu, who was once his manager.

In the viral video, the British singer was seen dancing energetically to a TikTok sound, with a caption insinuating that she would be overjoyed if she meets a prospective suitor, who is not a mummy’s boy.

The video caption reads, “When he is a man and not a mummy’s boy.”

Burna Boy reacting to the video took to his Instagram story today, advising her to move on.

“Move on,” he wrote.

