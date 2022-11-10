Professor Chukwuma Soludo

Governor of Anambra state, Professor Chukwuma Soludo has said more than 5,000 teachers in the state will get their employment letter in few days.

Soludo made this disclosure in an interview with Channels TV’s Politics Today on Thursday.

He said, “We are handing out employment letter to more than 5, 000 teachers to end an era of schools without teachers.

“We are also going to have 240 plus doctors and consultants to man our general hospitals, so if you look at the five fingers approach of our programmes we designed our budget to keep our eyes on the ball,” Soludo added.

Recall that no fewer than 6,000 out of 31,000 applicants who participated in the online recruitment examination for teachers in Anambra state scaled through.

Soludo had ordered for employment of both primary and secondary school teachers in the state school system barely two months after assumption of office to beef up teacher/students ratio in the state.

The state Commissioner for information, Mr Paul Nwosu said following the recent teachers’ Computer Based Test(CBT), a total of 6,250 candidates were shortlisted for oral interview for the teaching jobs across the state.

According to him, 3,250 would be deployed to primary schools, while 3,000 would be for secondary schools, adding that the oral interviews had been scheduled to commence on the 27th of July, 2022 and would last for two weeks,.

Nwosu said, “The interviews, which will come in batches, will hold at Igwebuike Grammar School Awka; St John of God Secondary School, Awka and Anambra State Universal Basic Education Board( ASUBEB) Awka.”

Meanwhile, following the controversy that trailed the first online CBT, Soludo ordered for its cancellation and directed that it should be repeated, with the state government bearing the cost incurred by the applicants.

