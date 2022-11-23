… Ondo court remands prophet in prison

By Dayo Johnson , Akure

A 45 year old Prophet, Samuel Alade-Emin, has been ordered to be remanded in prison, by an Akure Chief Magistrate Court, in Ondo staye, for allegedly killing the son of an elder, Olasupo Abiona, in his church.

The mother of the deceased was the lya-ljo of the church. Vanguard learnt that the deceased had been declared missing for seven days, until his corpse was allegedly found in the prophet’s custody.

He was alleged to have died after consuming concoction given to him by the suspect.

Meanwhile, the defendant was arraigned before Chief Magistrate, Musa Al-Yunus, on two counts bothering on deprivation of liberty and murder.

The Police prosecutor, Nelson Akintimehin, said that the defendant committed the offence between August 22 and 27, 2022 at Alagbado village via Ore, Odigbo council area of the state.

According to Akintimehin the prophet unlawfully detained the deceased, who happened to be the son of one of the elders in the church, one Olasupo Abiona, in his custody against his wish, which deprived him of his liberty.

Adetimehin, also alleged that the defendant in the process administered a substance suspected to be a poison to the deceased which made him to vomit blood that led to his death.

The offences contravene sections 365 and 316(5) of the Criminal Law of Ondo State, 2006

Police prosecutor, therefore urged the court to remand the defendant at the Olokuta Correctional Centre pending the outcome of advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions(DPP).

The prophet, said he was innocent of the allegations levelled against him. Alade-Emi said the deceased was under treatment in his church before he got missing.

He added that he was part of the search team looking for the deceased when he was declared missing for almost six days before the deceased walked into the church premises.

The defendant denied that the victim died in his church but in the hospital after he was found.

According to him “It was quite unfortunate that he died in the hospital after ten days of treatment,

His counsel, A. Motunrayo, prayed the court to grant her client bail in most liberal terms, because of his innocence.

But, in his response, the trial Chief Magistrate Musa Al-Yunus, ordered his remain pending an advice from the state Director of Public Prosecutions DPP.

Magistrate , Al-Yunus, therefore, adjourned the case till February 9, next year.

