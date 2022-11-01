By Biodun Busari

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi has sent condolences to Nigerian hip-hop star, David Adeleke popularly known as Davido and his partner, Chioma over the death of their son, Ifeanyi.

Davido’s three-year-old boy who celebrated his birthday recently drowned in the swimming pool at their residence on Monday night in the Banana Island area, Lagos State.

Ifeanyi who was born in 2019 was said to have been underwater for a very long time before being spotted and rushed to a hospital in the Lekki area of the state, he was, however, confirmed dead on arrival.

Celebrities like Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo, stand-up comedian Ayo Mayokun popularly called AY, Paul Okoye and others have sent their condolences.

In his condolence message via Twitter on Tuesday, Obi prayed to God for healing, strength and comfort for Davido and Chioma over the passing of their beloved son.

“I send my sincere condolences to Davido and Chioma, over the death of their son Ifeanyi. I cannot begin to imagine the pains they are going through at the moment. May God grant them healing, strength and comfort in this trying time. My thoughts and prayers are with the family,” Obi said.

