Manchester City players

By Biodun Busari

Defending champions Manchester City scored in the nick of the halftime to neutralise Brentford at the EPL match at Etihad on Saturday.

Brentford pressurised Pep Guardiola’s side and it paid off when Ivan Toney scored in fifteen minutes to give the visitors the lead.

Read also: Ndidi to return to action against Manchester City

Citizens kept asking questions and had three potential penalties ruled out by VAR within 90 seconds at 27 minutes of the game.

Phil Foden equalised for the hosts scoring at 45+1 minutes before the game went to the break.

RELATED NEWS