A 25-year-old man, Abubakar Muhammad was on Thursday was docked in a Sharia court sitting in Magajin Gari, Kaduna for allegedly stealing a loaf of bread.

Muhammad is also charged with stabbing the bread distributer, Isah Hamza.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the accused had earlier denied the allegations on the first hearing where he was granted bail on the condition that he presents a reliable surety.

Muhammad later pleaded guilty after spending 45 days in correctional facility due to inability to get a surety for his bail.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Ibrahim Shuaibu said Muhammad is charged with criminal conspiracy, extortion and causing harm.

“The nominal complainant spent N56,000 on medication to treat his injury. We pray court to compel him to pay for the damages,” he said.

The Judge Malam Rilwanu Kyaudai discharged the accused due to the number of days he spent in correctional facility and ordered him to pay N5,000 to the nominal complainant to defray the medication bill. (NAN)

