By Awobiyi Seyifunmi

Manchester City forward Erling Haaland will miss Wednesday’s Champions League tie against Sevilla due to an injury.

Haaland picked up a knock from last week’s UCL game against German side Borussia Dortmund at the Signal Idunal Park, and according to Pep Guardiola he is yet to recover.

Pep made it known that he will be unavailable for Wednesday’s game and is likely to miss City’s next EPL clash against Fulham.

The Spaniard does not want to risk complicating the 22-year-old forward’s injury.

Haaland also missed last week’s PL match away game to Leicester which City struggled to win.

“Tomorrow he is not available. He feels better compared to Saturday and Sunday but he is not 100% and we don’t want to take a risk, it makes no sense”.

”Hopefully, he will be back for Fulham. Every day he is feeling better.” Guardiola stated in a press conference.

In the reverse fixture, Haaland scored two goals in Spain as Sevilla got battered 4-0 by the champions of England.

The Norweigan has 5 goals in the UEFA Champions League this season.

