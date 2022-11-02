Manchester City rounded off their Champions League group stage campaign with a 3-1 victory over Sevilla at the Etihad.

City had gone behind to a first-half header from striker Rafa Mir when Robert Lewis who was making his full Man City debut strode on to Julian Alvarez’s pass seven minutes after the break and drove a powerful shot past Yassine Bounou.

Substitute Kevin de Bruyne then turned in an assist to onrushing Alvarez who clinically finished off the attack to give Man City the lead for the first time in the game.

Riyad Mahrez then completed the rout seven minutes from time.

City are now unbeaten in 23 Champions League games at the Etihad Stadium.

