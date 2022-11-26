Rober Lewandowski in emotions after scoring his first World Cup goal against Saudi Arabia on Saturday

By Biodun Busari

Robert Lewandowski scored the winner as Poland beat Saudi Arabia 2-0 in their FIFA 2022 World Cup Group C second match in Qatar on Saturday.

The Polish team were ahead in 39 minutes when Piotr Zielinski netted from Lewandowski’s short pass at the edge of the line.

The Saudis got their chance rued when Wojciech Szczesny saved striker Salem Al-Dawsari’s penalty at 45+1 minutes of the encounter.

Lewandowski sealed the game to a superb victory when he scored his first World Cup goal capitalising on Abdulelah Al-Malki’s error at 81 minutes.

The Polish skipper’s goal was his 77th in 136 games as the victory has moved them top of the group’s log until the outcome of Argentina and Mexico’s match.

