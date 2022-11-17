By Henry Ojelu

The Lagos State University Centre for Afro-Brazilian Studies, LASUCAS, is presently flying the flag of the University high at the LASUCAS 2nd International Conference in faraway Salvador-Bahia in Brazil.

Recall that the LASUCAS first International Conference was held in LASU in February 2020, with about 35 participants from Brazil in attendance.

The 2nd in the annals of the International Conference which kicked off on November 16, 2022, recorded about 100 participants from Brazil and other countries of the world.

Earlier before the official commencement of the Conference, the LASU team and the Management of the Federal University of Bahia (UFBA) held a meeting on Monday, November 14, 2022, to further deepen institutional collaboration.

The UFBA team was led by their Deputy Vice Chancellor, Prof. Penildon Silva Filho accompanied by seven other senior officials of the University and a translator. The Coordinator of the Agreement in Brazil, Prof. Fábio Velame was also present.

The DVC welcomed the LASU team and expressed their happiness to be associated with the University.

He said UFBA, has 48,000 undergraduate students and 8,000 postgraduate students. 108 undergraduate programmes and 125 postgraduate programmes in all areas of human knowledge adding that the University started as a white elitist University but, has today turned to be a mixed-race university to the admiration of all.

He was optimistic that their students would soon be in LASU for academic partnership in the areas of Arts, Agriculture, Architecture and Alternative Medicine.

RELATED NEWS