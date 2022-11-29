Director-General, Bomadi Grassroots Mobilisers, BGM, in Bomadi LGA, Delta State, Pius Labo, has inaugurated BGM, 10 ward coordinators and a non indigene coordinator with a charge to use their political web to attract and canvass votes for all Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, candidates in the 2023 general elections.

Inaugurating the 10 ward coordinators and a non indigene coordinator, he said their function was key since they reside within the political units that make up the ward.

He said BGM would deploy its dragnet to swoop all electorate to cast their votes for the PDP candidates Atiku/Okowa for Presidency, Sheriff/Onyeme, governorship, Michael Diden for Delta South senatorial seat, Nicholas Mutu for Reps Bomadi/Patani and Oboro Preyor for Bomadi State constituency.

He said: “Your selection and inauguration this day are a further recognition and confirmation of the key roles you have been playing in your respective wards in mobilizing youths, women and the aged for voting the PDP candidates in the past elections.

“The first task before you is to inaugurate the BGM ward youth leader, woman leader and unit coordinators and commence massive mobilisation of our people to welcome the PDP ward-to-ward LG campaign when it beth in your respective ward.”

He noted that politics was local and it’s starts from the unit to the ward, ward to LG level, LG level to state, state to federal, adding that the inclusiveness of the people in the grassroots in the political process can never be ignored.

