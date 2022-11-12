By Benjamin Njoku

Fast-rising singer, Nwodo Chinonso Victor, known as Kolaboy, recently released his five-track EP titled ‘Kola from the East’ with classic highlife featuring Flavour among other big names in the music industry.

The Enugu-born act revealed that he started singing while he was in secondary school.

“I was the social prefect of my school then. That was when I began my journey into the world of music before I started recording independently in Onitsha,” talented artiste said.

On his style of music, Kolaboy said he’s not limited to a particular sound. “When I started music, I wanted to be peculiar and do something different from what others have been doing. I came out with the storytelling brand, where you make songs out of sharing your story.

“The first song I made was a storytelling one, ‘Hello Mummy.’ It was basically a fictional and non-fictional story about myself, and that was before I started exploring other aspects of music, including the highlife genre. What I was trying to do with my brand was like a bridge between our ancestral sound and the modern sound. It is much like a mashup.”

The artist stated that one of his favourite songs, “Hello Mummy”, was a conversation between mother and child: “It was more like a letter to my mother trying to explain youthful exuberance. There is a particular way all parents see entertainers. I come from a religious background, there is this perception they have about all entertainers. I was writing to tell her and explain the reason I am doing music. I am not going astray because I am following my dreams.”

Asked which of his songs brought him into prominence, he replied: “The first song that gave me my break in the industry wasn’t really an original song on the cover of Olamide’s song ‘Motigbana.”

Subscribe for latest Videos

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.