By Ayo Onikoyi

A cacophony of knocks and kudos have been trailing Tiwa Savage’s recently released new jam featuring music sensation of the moment, Asake. The song is vintage Tiwa and Asake in their elements but what appears to have knocked some people off their rockers is Tiwa Savage’s timerity to bring alive in the song her sex tape saga of months past.

Knocks or kudos, the numbers seem to be in favour of the superstar singer. In less than 24 hours after its release, ‘Loaded’, became the number one song on the Apple music app, while also tallying over 20 million in radio reach, even four days before its official release.

Tiwa Savage’s ‘Loaded’, also became the first song by a female Afrobeat singer to hit over 1 million views on YouTube within 24 hours of its release. Not done with breaking records, “Loaded” became the number one song on Spotify, a few hours after release.

Truly, Tiwa Savage has shown once again, with her latest feat, that she’s still the queen of Nigeria’s music industry but many aren’t so impressed with her boldness and place much emphasis on decency.

‘Loaded’ may be getting all the positive reviews it deserves, however Tiwa Savage’s lyrics in the song, may just end up doing more damage to the song than she probably envisioned.

“Normalising indecency “@Exquisitedesignsproject wrote. “Tiwa never sabi sey she don dey old abi. “We no wan dey see old woman bwess abeg” @Chekwube_adaba posted. “I hope this makes Jamil feel better after he sees the tape in the future.”@ raphaeljoy_quotes posted.

“Aunty Tiwa, no b fvck dem fvck u oh; na wotowoto dem nack u. Stop justifying rubbish abeg” @Pamilerinjoseph wrote.

“Her kepkus was juicy.”@ lincoln_city_empire tweeted. “Even with the sextape, dem never even give u Grammy. What a waste of sex sin”@BChekwube tweeted. “Why are you people angry??? Hands in the air now! Did she release it herself? As she was getting blackmailed what could she have done? Why are you people even blaming the victim? Is everything okay with you people?”@ the.oyintarie defended.

In October 2021, a video of an intimate moment between Tiwa Savage and her lover surfaced on social media. The leaked tape stirred up mixed reactions from the public and her colleagues.While some people criticized the singer over the tape, others defended her.

