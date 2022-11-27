By Ayo Onikoyi

The Executive Governor of Edo State Mr. Godwin Obaseki, His Royal Majesty Ewuare II the Oba of Benin and the entire people of Benin Kingdom will witness a ground-breaking moment when one of Nigeria’s most talented musical dons, Kizz Daniel storms the city in a concert tagged “ Kizz Daniels Live In Benin.

The Buga crooner and currently king of street jamz will be unleashing his talents on Monday the 26th of December, 2022 at the prestigious Da Civic Center Airport Road by Ben Oni Junction, Benin City with several mind-blowing side attractions.

Packaged by Regis and Dreamalive Talent Hunt, the show is organized not only to further beam the creativity of Kizz Daniels to the whole world, but to discover new hidden talents with a special talent hunt show.

Top-notch media brands like Trace Naija and African Magic are partners of the show while sponsorship table for Kizz Daniel Live In Benin goes for N5 million, with Premium table for N2 million, Gold table, N1.5m, VIP. N50, 000 and Early bird N10,000. Kizz Daniel Live In BENIN is packaged by Peak Rendezvous Entertainment Global Limited and Christo Media Entertainment.

