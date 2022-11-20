Power Almost Anything, Anywhere

When it comes to keeping the power flowing during Power Outage, most Nigerians have resigned themselves to a petrol/diesel generator.

For traditional generators, the shortcoming is the costly fuel as petrol and diesel prices reach new highs every month. On top of fossil fuel pollution, there’s also noise pollution with generators around the country making Power Outage dark and loud.

What many Nigerians don’t know is that there is a second route, EcoFlow.

EcoFlow – patented X-Stream technology offers the fastest recharge times of any portable power station on the market — 0 – 80% capacity in just one hour or less. With the addition of Ecoflow Solar Panels, our portable power stations can recharge fully using solar power in 3-6 hours.a variety of battery-powered generators which combine the best aspects of the aforementioned machines with fewer downsides.

Plus, EcoFlow products are standalones and don’t require any installation or other setup. Think of them as large battery banks you usually keep for your phone, only with much more power and many more ports that you can plug full-size appliances into.

There’s no need to wire your EcoFlow product into the house, choose one static location for it or even worry about installation, just charge it up and connect to it when the lights go out. It’s that simple.

Their portability and ease of use make them perfect for those in any size of house or flat as they can become a central hub for everyone at home or move around as needed.

Most importantly, EcoFlow doesn’t use petrol, diesel or even lead-acid batteries in its products. Instead, inside of each unit are lithium-ion batteries just like your phone, tablet, laptop and now even electric vehicles.

This means larger capacities, better quality, faster charging and a much longer lifespan compared to lead-acid batteries used in a UPS. This also results in a completely quiet experience. No more waking up the neighbors and it is the perfect answer for apartment living.

In terms of selection, EcoFlow now offers a range of products with different functionality and price points such as the DELTA Series, and RIVER Pro, to fit your needs and budget.

About EcoFlow

EcoFlow is an eco-friendly energy solutions company. Since its founding in 2017, EcoFlow has Provided peace of mind to customers in over 100 markets through its DELTA and RIVER portable power stations and varied accessories.EcoFlow’s mission is to reinvent the way the world generates, stores and uses energy through creative,environmentally-conscious innovation.

To learn more about EcoFlow and its range of products that will soon be available in Nigeria, visit: www.ecoflow.com

Contact: Jie HUANG, Integrated Marketing Communication, [email protected]

RELATED NEWS