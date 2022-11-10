

By Ogalah Ibrahim

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has appointed Prof. Yahaya Ibrahim Makarfi as its new Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Katsina State.

The appointment is coming almost three months after the expiration of the tenure of the former REC, Jibrin Zarewa.

Mr. Shehu Sa’idu, the Head of Department Voters’ Education and Publicity disclosed this in a statement he signed on behalf of the Administrative Secretary, who has been overseeing the affairs of the commission since Zarewa’s departure in August 2022.

Until his appoint, as the Katsina REC, Prof. Makarfi was the Director Academic Planning at Ahmadu Bello University Zaria and also served as a lecturer at the Faculty of Environmental Design and Quantity Survey Department.

The Katsina new REC who assumed office on Monday, 7 November 2022 was received by the Administrative Secretary, Isah Magaji Gummi in company of other staff a the state headquarter of the commission.

Prof. Makarfi was among the 19 new Resident Electoral Commissioners sworn in on

3 November 2022 by the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Prof. Mahmud Yakubu after passing the mandatory Senate screening and a final approval of the appointments by President Muhammad Buhari.

