By Ogalah Ibrahim

Katsina State government on Sunday organised a special prayer session to pray for the restoration of peace across the entire country.

At the event Islamic Scholars took turn to admonish residents in the state and prayed for the return of normalcy to the state and entire country.

Addressing the press after the prayers held at Usman Danfodio Mosque, the Katsina Governor, Aminu Bello Masari described Katsina as a very religious state that believes in prayers in whatever it does.

“We came to pray so that Allah will make it easy and successful for us. We pray for normalcy to return to Katsina and from the look of things, we are hoping that by the end of this year, we will see the end of these unnecessary evil of banditry, insurgency, rape, abduction and many other vices hampering the development of Katsina and the country in general.”

In his remark, the convener of the peace prayer, the Senior Special Adviser on Security Matters to the State Government, Alhaji Ibrahim Ahmed Katsina said “the essence of the prayer is to enhance unity, understanding and cooperation among members of the Muslim community to enable them realize the need for us to work together, team up and work towards a common goal, having a unity of purpose.

According to the Security Expert, relative peace currently enjoyed in the state is as a result of past prayers.

“You have seen it. It is prayer that led us to the current situation that we are in. You can see there’s improvement in security and base on that we have to thank God and to reemphasize also on the need to continue in the prayers.

Similarly, we have to continue to pursue unity. It is the main thing if we must succeed,” Katsina said

While appreciating the people for their patience and understanding, he urged them to continue to support the government, security agencies with prayers so that the state can stabilise.

