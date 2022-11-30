Kanye West and Kim Kardashian

By Ada Osadebe

American rapper, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have finally reached a divorce agreement on their eight-year marriage.

According to Enews, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have finalized their divorce over two years after the SKIMS founder first filed in February 2021.

Kim and Kanye, who wedded in 2014, will each receive shared legal and physical custody of their four children, North West, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

According to the uncontested agreement, the “Donda” rapper agreed to pay the Kardashians star $200,000 a month in child support and is in charge of paying for half of their children’s security, medical, and educational costs, including tuition.

In order to cover their children’s medical, security, and educational costs, both parents will each contribute 50% of the total cost.

Although the agreement has not been signed by a judge, it demonstrates significant advancement in the case that Kim filed in February 2021.

After the divorce processes went on for months due to Kanye’s opposition to the divorce, Kardashian requested that the court pronounce her single, and her request was granted in March 2022.

