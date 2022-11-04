By Biodun Busari

The United Kingdom has warned that terrorists are planning to attack the United States while advising its citizens in the country to be vigilant and avoid public gatherings.

According to the UK, in an updated travel advisory to its citizens in the US on Friday, the terrorists might target places where foreigners gather or crowded areas as well as transportation channels.

This is coming barely a week after the US and the UK issued security alerts that terrorists were planning to attack Nigeria’s capital city, Abuja.

It could also be not unconnected with the security alert by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to Americans in New Jersey that terrorists were planning to attack synagogues.

The FBI said it received credible information about a “broad” threat to synagogues in New Jersey urging them to “take all security precautions to protect your community and facility.”

The UK said, “Terrorists are very likely to try to carry out attacks in the USA. Attacks could be indiscriminate, including in places visited by foreigners, crowded areas, and transportation networks. You should monitor media reports and be vigilant at all times.”

“The main threat comes from individuals who may have been inspired by terrorist ideology to carry out so-called ‘lone actor’ attacks targeting public events or places. Attacks could take place with little or no notice.”

In connection the alert, the UK government said the US might deploy security agents in public places to foil possible attacks adding that the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) issued information on credible threats.

“The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) provides public information about credible threats. Expect an increased presence of law enforcement and tight security at public places and events.

“This may include a heavy police presence, additional restrictions and searches on bags, and the use of screening technologies. For all current alerts within the USA and its territories, visit the DHS website.

“There’s a heightened threat of terrorist attack globally against UK interests and British nationals, from groups or individuals motivated by the conflict in Iraq and Syria. You should be vigilant at this time,” it said.

