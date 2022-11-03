The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ogun State chapter on Thursday announced the expulsion of its former governorship candidate, Ladi Adebutu, and four others.

According to the party, the expulsion was over their alleged involvement in the manipulation of the delegates’ list used in conducting the May 25, 2022 governorship primary election of the party and flagrant disobedience to court order.

Adebutu was expelled along with four others – Taiwo Akinlabi, Sunday Solarin, Kayode Adebayo and Akinloye Bankole, after the relevant Working Committee of the party, reviewed the report of a 5-man disciplinary panel set up to look into the allegations of anti-party, indiscipline, division and acts capable of bringing the party into disrepute.

The chairman of the disciplinary committee, Hon. Akintunde Mufutau said in a statement: “After a thorough review of the allegation levelled against them, the panel found Adebutu and others guilty. Subsequently, they have been recommended for expulsion and same has been communicated to the necessary organs of the party for ratification.”

Recall Vanguard had on Tuesday reported that the party in expelled a governorship aspirant of the party, Otunba Jimi Lawal for gross misconduct, forgery, anti-party activities and disobedience to party’s constitution.

Jimi Lawal’s expulsion followed recommendations by the NWC and NEC set-up disciplinary committee, headed by Barrister Tola Odulaja

Others expelled alongside Jimi Lawal are: Muyiwa Odebiyi, Moruf Olajide and Ademola Ojoye.

