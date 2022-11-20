Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun state

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State said his administration has constructed more roads than his predecessors in the state; former Governors Ibikunle Amosun, Gbenga Daniel and Segun Osoba.

Abiodun stated this in a post on his verified social media handles on Saturday.

According to Abiodun, 80 major roads, including federal ones, have been constructed since he came on board in 2019.

Abiodun said the roads, totaling 400km, were constructed, reconstructed, and rehabilitated by his administration.

The governor maintained that, with this feat, his administration in the last three and a half years has more kilometers of road done than what his predecessors could lay claim to.

He stated, “Over 80 major roads and others (Federal roads inclusive) totaling 400km have been constructed, reconstructed, or rehabilitated across the State.

“This administration in three years and six months has done more in terms of kilometers of roads than previous administrations in the State,” he added.

