

By Jimitota Onoyume



Warri: Itsekiri youths on Tuesday embarked on a peaceful protest in the headquarters of Warri south local government area Delta state, demanding the appointment of an Itsekiri as managing director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.



The protesters gathered under a canopy at the front of the Nigerian Ports Authority , NPA, on the NPA express road.



Meantime, a leader of the Warri consultative forum, an Itsekiri group, Mr Amechi Ogbonna who was around the protest venue told the Vanguard later on phone that Itsekiri would not compromise on its demand for the position of the Managing Director of the Commission.



” Itsekiri as the highest producer of oil in Delta state which is currently the largest oil producing state want the Managing Director of the Commission.



“It is a matter of right. We are not settling for anything less. “



There have been protests from several groups in Warri against the appointment of Lauretta Onochie as Chairman of the Commission with the protesters maintaining that the appointment violated the NDDC Act which is clear that the Chairman must be an indigene of an oil producing community..



Chairman Itsekiri Leaders of Thought, ILoT, Chief Edward Ekpoko, in a chat with the Vanguard had said that Onochie was not qualified for the job largely because she is from Aniocha north, a non oil producing local government in Delta state.

RELATED NEWS