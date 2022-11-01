By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State, has approved plans to profile and register commercial motorcycle operators (Okada riders), especially in Offa Oyun axis, following influx from other states.

He also sanctioned the construction of perimeter fencing around the orientation camp of the National Youth Service Corps in Yikpata, Edu Local Government Area, LGA, to beef up security around members of Corps deployed to the state.

Read Also: ‘Agberos’ abducted our colleagues, attacked homes; but strike continues — Lagos drivers

The Governor who said this at the state security council meeting in government house, Ilorin, explained that the “perimeter fencing is to strengthen security in the axis, while various security agencies are also deployed in the area.”

The council among other issues, also extensively discussed the security challenges around Gaa Osibi-Alagbado and Oko Olowo area (Ilorin), Edu, Patigi, and Kaiama, with the Army saying “they are now deployed in parts of Ifelodun, Edu, and Patigi to check any threat, while the Police and Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, are working hard to check the activities of land grabbers and other criminals around Oko Olowo and other areas.”

The council also advised the “state to carefully profile and registers all Okada riders in the state, especially in Offa Oyun axis, following new influx from other states.”

The security commanders unanimously said “Kwara remains relatively safe, compared to its neighbours, saying isolated incidents of illegal mining activities, cultism, flooding and its aftermaths, drug abuse, and opportunistic abductions are being tackled head-on.”

They called on citizens to be alert and to volunteer actionable intelligence to security agencies to prevent crimes, and urged political parties to play by the rules and avoid violence of any kind.

RELATED NEWS