CJN Ariwoola

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Olukayode Ariwoola, said he is happy over Oyo State, Governor Seyi Makinde’s membership of the G5, also known as the integrity governors.

Ariwoola spoke during a banquet held in his honour by the Rivers State Governor Wike, in Port Harcourt, Thursday night as a Special Guest of Honour to commission projects completed by the Rivers State Government under Wike.

He said, “That is why we should not be scared to have these men of the integrity group.

“And I am happy that my own governor is among them because he would try to imitate his friend and in-law because we came here to marry for my governor.

“So, Governor Wike will always threaten that he will call back his sister if my governor fails to play ball. That is why you see him following his Excellency (Wike) because my governor is afraid of his wife being recalled.

He praised Governor Wike for leaving a legacy in Rivers State worthy of emulation.

