By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has assured residents of the state of his administration’s commitment to correct injustices of the past as he assume mantle of leadership in the state.

This is as he assured the people of Osun of his readiness to meet their expectations as the new administration berths.

Speaking after his inauguration at the Osogbo City stadium, he said every corrupt acts perpetrated by the past administration will be adequately addressed.

“I am well aware of the fact that my responsibility as the Governor and Chief Security Officer of Osun State entails meeting the legitimate expectations of our people.

“Therefore, I promise that those expectations of the workers, traders, artisans, farmers, business owners, students, pensioners, traditional and religious leaders and, indeed, all residents of Osun State will be met by the grace of God and the cooperation of everyone.

“Under my watch as the Governor of Osun State, I will boldly correct all past injustice, corrupt acts or policies by any previous administration, which are against the collective interest of our people.

“Let me state here that from the education, health, mining sectors, agriculture, road infrastructure and supply of potable water, let it be known to all that it is no longer going to be business as usual.

“And, I repeat, it is no longer business as usual.

“Our administration will demonstrate a high sense of urgency, transparency, justice and innovation to tackle and solve the problems of poverty, illiteracy, disease, and poor infrastructure.

“Your Governor will be a people’s Governor.

“I will be accessible, responsive, consultative and proactive in handling small and big matters of State Governance,” said.

