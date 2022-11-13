By Juliet Ebirim

Starting the year in stellar form with her single- ‘Stand by Me’, featuring Seyi Vibez, Ijekimora is back at it again- this time with a searing house number titled ‘Fire’. With a plan to set dance floors ablaze from Lagos to Cape Town, sultry Nigerian singer, Ijekimora and South African music star, Busiswa complement each other with prodigious efficiency on this one to create a bop for party goers.



Splayed on Bizzouch’s upbeat production, the Amapiano number is a compelling club banger that promises to bring any party to life. Ijekimora sets the pace for the song’s melody trajectory. Busiswa once again, proves her ingenious ability to excel on any production as she injects nuance and swagger to the song’s rhythm.

Ijekimora has constantly been on the rise and continues to stake her claim as one Afrobeats act to watch out for. Ambitious and armed with an irresistible charisma, she has been charting her unique route into the industry with a signature style that celebrates party life and everyone with a passion for good times.



“For me, Fire is another way of showing what I’m musically capable of. I want the girls in the club to break their waist and the casual listeners to have a sound that’s stuck in their head anytime they want to have a good time” Ijekimora enthused.

It’s been a definitive year for the Imo born artist. She has continued to create a niche for herself in an industry defined by its diverse sounds and audience. Ijekimora proves with ‘Fire’ that there’s still a lot to watch out for.

RELATED NEWS