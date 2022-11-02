By Adeola Badru

The Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC), has expressed its determination to close the metering gap and end estimated billing within its franchise area.

The Lead Media Relations of power company, Mrs Busolami Tunwase, stated this in Ibadan yesterday, during a roadshow of the IBEDC mobile map initiative.

She stated that the company had been to places like Ibadan, Ogun and Osun States and would not relent until its customers have meters.

According to her, the development is for customers in Akanran and Oyo environs, adding that the upscaling was meant for their customer service delivery to be faster and closer to the people as well as meet the yearnings of IBEDC’s customers.

Her words: “Metering is a major issue, and IBEDC is determined to close the metering gap for our customers, hence the mobile map.”

“You don’t have to wait for estimated billing, you can change the narrative by going for a pre-prepayment meter, thereby, you can control your energy usage.”

“This is one of the many initiatives we have to reposition the business and to also help us serve them better when the bills are properly paid and so the issue of estimated billing and wrong or late bills are sorted out,” she said.

Also speaking, the manager of Integrated Resources Limited, in charge of IBEDC region, Mr. Adebowale Adeogun, hinted that the company, for now, is covering Akanran and Oyo Business Hub, noting: “and we are taking the scheme to customers.”

“We want to correct the perspective that there is no meter or that meters are scarce or that they are hoarding meters but with the scheme, you will get the meter in 24 hours.”

“The advantage of the scheme is that once customers do it, it won’t take long to get the meter. It is a fast-tracked method of getting metres, with N63,000 for a single phase and N117,000 for three phases.”

“Customers would be paid back their money used to purchase the meter in tranches as they are vending because every meter is the property of distribution companies.”

He assured customers that the metres are durable and designed to withstand Nigeria’s weather and it has gone through various standardisation and certification.

“There would also be sales support service, if after installation the meter develops any issue, within like space of time we will replace the meter,” Adeogun stated.

